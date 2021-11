Ahmad Rashad talked about the new game show “Tug of Words” and what it is like being the host. He described how to play the game and said it has been a lot of fun to be part of.

“Tug of Words” premieres at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 8th, and airs every weekday, on Game Show Network.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 8, 2021.