Following the success of Netflix’s “Squid Game,” the show’s star Jung Ho-yeon has made history.

She’s the first native Korean actor to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. However, the model-turned-actress is very humble about the honor.

“I’m grateful for the nomination, but I also think first about my crew, my ‘Squid Game’ crew who made it happen,” she explained. “It’s not about me, it’s about the people who loved my character.”

The actress first got word of her nomination while thousands of feet up in the sky. She was aboard an airplane and had to stifle her excitement. “I was wanting to scream but there was too many people,” she laughed. To add to the difficulty, she didn’t have internet service so she felt “like an outsider” who couldn’t “join the world” for the exciting moment

Jung started her career as a model and “Squid Game” was her first real acting role. She was immediately drawn to the script and the show’s director.

“I thought it was genius,” she explained. “No doubt that I wanted to be a part of this show.”

After reading the script, she revealed she was “scared” and claimed she was going to “explode” with anxiety” following the audition. “It was a very challenging role to do for acting,” she admitted.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 12.

“Squid Game” is streaming now on Netflix.