“Star Trek: The Next Generation” star Jonathan Frakes and “Star Trek: Enterprise” actor John Billingsley are joining forces for a good cause.

The pair are taking part in the fight against pancreatic cancer as it impacted those close to them.

Frakes’ brother died and so did Billingsley’s mom from the disease.

They’re both now working with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) for the organization’s PurpleStride, dubbed as the ultimate walk to end pancreatic cancer.

Their goal is to raise $19 million for the team “Trek Against Pancreatic Cancer. They’ll be walking on April 29 at the Santa Monica Pier.

Frakes hopes the funds raised will ultimately lead to technology that will help detect the disease earlier.

“What we need is to find an early marker for this disease,” he explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “When my brother died 25 years ago, there was a 4% survival rate. In the last couple of years, it’s gone up from 11% to 12%.”

The duo is also joining “Deep Space Nine” star Kitty Swank, who’s a 19-year pancreatic cancer survivor. Frakes hopes with early detection, many will have a story much like Swank’s.

“My mother when she went to the doctor, it was essentially, no hope. Absolutely none,” Billingsley revealed. “It’s changed a lot because of the wonderful work this organization does. People have a shot now if there’s early detection, with more sophistication in terms of the methodologies for people to actually survive.”

The good causes don’t stop there.

Billingsley is also involved with the Hollywood Food Coalition, which offers food to those in need.

“We provide a hot nourishing multicourse meal for all comers seven days a week and we rescue about 2 1/2 million pounds of food a year and share with about 130 other not-for-profits,” he explained. “Every year we do something called Trek Talks, which is a digital Jerry Lewis-esque telethon and we have as many Star Trek personalities as care to attend. Last year we had six hours’ worth of material and we raise money both for hofoco.org and we also raised awareness for other organizations, which is how I came to hear about PanCAN and how I got involved with this.”

While the two men are busy with these organizations, they still keep their “Star Trek” roots close to their hearts and appreciate all the work within the community.

“Every ‘Star Trek’ actor talks about this but, it’s real, is that we can conquer. We can rise above our pettiness, our grievances, our prejudices,” the “2012” actor said. “To me, getting a chance to spend a lot of time with the fans and folks who love the franchise, it’s a chance to kind of help collectively spread that message and get back involved in your community and make that perfectible world happen.”