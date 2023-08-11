A classic movie is getting a special screening at the end of the month at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

“Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” will have a special screening event on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. to raise funds in support of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. The longtime industry charity is committed to supporting a multitude of national health and social service programs and providing financial assistance to members of the motion picture community in times of need.

Tickets are on sale now on the TCL Chinese Theatre website. They are $40 per person, which includes complimentary popcorn, a bottle of water or small soda, photo opportunities with Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion, and a Funko Pop Star Wars bobblehead giveaway.