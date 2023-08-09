Starbucks is brewing up something special for Swifties who may feel melancholy that the U.S. leg of The Eras Tour is wrapping up for 2023.

According to TMZ, the coffee giant is using this as a cause for celebration. They’ve rolled out a Swift playlist to use as a soundtrack inside its U.S. company-operated stores.

The 122-song playlist is called “Starbucks Lovers” and it references the often mistaken line in her song “Blank Space.” In the song, she sings “got a long list of ex-lovers,” but fans thought she was saying “Starbucks lovers.”

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

It’s no secret that Starbucks is a Swiftie.

When The Eras Tour kicked off in March, the company matched each of the “Karma” singer’s albums, or her eras, with the most popular beverage at the time.

“The Eras as Starbucks drinks,” Starbucks tweeted.

“Debut” is hot chocolate, “Fearless” is an iced blonde latte, “Speak Now” is the dragon drink, “Red” is the caramel nonfat latte, “1989” is an iced caramel macchiato, “Reputation” is a nitro cold brew, “Lover” is the famous pink drink, “Folklore” is a chai tea latte, “Evermore” is a London fog tea latte and “Midnights” is a chocolate cream cold brew.

Twitter: Starbucks

KTLA has reached out to Starbucks about this playlist and hasn’t heard back.