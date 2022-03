“We Crashed” stars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway talk about their new show that is inspired by current events and a love story at the center of attention.

WeWork grew from a single co-working space to a global brand worth $47 billion, but plummeted in less than a year.

The show debuts this Friday, March 18 and is available on Apple TV+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 15, 2022.