From dropping three-pointers to dropping the mic.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry gave fans a big surprise during Monday night’s Paramore concert at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Curry jumped on stage to perform the band’s 2007 hit “Misery Business” from their album “Riot!”

Chase Center posted a video of the Splash Brother’s performance to Instagram with the caption, “When you come to a Chase Center concert, you never know who might show up on stage.”

Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, posted videos and photos of the performance to her Instagram stories and revealed that the band’s music plays a part in their relationship.

“We listened to Paramore on one of our first dates.. and many years later they were kind enough to perform at his 30th,” the Sweet July founder explained. “This is SO FREAKING COOL! What a full circle moment. Thank you @paramore and @yelyahwilliams…. “still into you ” took the night for us. Honestly, one of the coolest nights.”

Instagram: Ayesha Curry

“So look, you know us and Steph, we go back a few years,” lead singer Hayley Williams told the crowd, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “And tonight is our reunion. Tonight we’re going to sing something together. And listen, from the moment Steph takes the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show.”

Paramore is currently on a world tour. Their next show is in Seattle on Aug. 9.