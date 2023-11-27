“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will be off the airwaves this week as Colbert recovers from surgery following a ruptured appendix.

The host took to Threads to share the news Monday.

“Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week. I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’ Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix,” the post said.

“I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me. Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas.”

Older episodes of the show will air during Colbert’s absence, a CBS spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times. Previously scheduled guests Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Garner, Patrick Stewart, Baz Luhrmann and Jon Batiste were slated to appear on the late-night talk show this week.

Colbert previously canceled the show due to other health complications before, like in 2022, when he took time off after testing positive for COVID-19.