Stephen Colletti talks re-watching MTV’s “Laguna Beach” for new podcast with Kristin Cavallari called “Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen.”

The actor opened up about how he and his former flame created the podcast, “Just recently, over the last couple of years as we did a whole reunion with the whole cast about a year-and-a-half ago and that sort of started the conversation.”

When asked if re-watching himself in “Laguna Beach” made him cringe Colletti said, “18-years-later you’re so removed from it emotionally and you’ve grown up and you’re a completely different person than you were in high school as a teenager… You can look at it and of course cringe at the words coming out of your mouth… At the same time [you can] have a laugh at your own expense.”

“It was an odd social experiment to do this back in 2004, but what’s even more odd is going back with your ex 18 years later… We’ll see what happens by the end of it,” he continued.

New episodes of “Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen” drop on Tuesdays and it is streaming on all platforms.

This segment originally aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, July 23 2022.