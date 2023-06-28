Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s mom opened up for the first time about the loss of her son and the legacy he left behind.

In an exclusive interview with People, Connie Boss Alexander shared personal insights into tWitch’s life, his love for dance and how his spirit continues to comfort her.

“When I think about him, I try not to dwell on how he left this earth,” she told People in this week’s issue. “This is not totally the end. That is where my peace comes from.”

Alexander said she still gets the urge to pick up her phone and call or text her late son, as they used to be in contact every day prior to his passing.

“Sometimes it feels like it was just yesterday, and then other times it feels like it’s been so long since I’ve seen him,” she revealed.

The “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ and executive producer died by suicide on Dec. 13. Like many of his loved ones, Alexander was shocked by his death.

“You find yourself in a lot of introspection, a lot of looking back. Did I miss something? Did he mean something when he said this? It was just very, very shocking,” she said. “I don’t know when or if I’ll ever accept it. At this point, I’m in realization, I guess. When I wake up in the morning, it does hit me that, oh my God, he really is not physically here. But then in my head I can hear him say, ‘Hey, Mom. I’m okay.'”

The choreographer’s mom has two other sons. She revealed how she’s been coping these past few months since tWitch’s death.

“Some days are better than others,” she explained. “It’s funny when you look at your child as an adult. With certain mannerisms, I see the little baby and then a toddler, and I’m chasing him down the hallway, him looking back at me and laughing. And in high school, I see him crossing the stage and turning back and waving. I see it all now.”

Boss is survived by his wife and three children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

If you or anyone you love is experiencing mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. You can call or text the number 988, which will direct you to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

It is free and available 24 hours a day.