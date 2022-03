Actor Steve Guttenberg joined us live to talk about starring in the new pitch-black comedy-horror film, “Heckle.”

It premiered at Fright Fest and told the story of a famous stand-up comedian who encounters a seemingly insane heckler who starts stalking him obsessively. Then, his friends start ending up dead.

“Heckle” is available now on demand and digital.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 24, 2022.