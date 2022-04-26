Emmy-nominated actor Steve Harris joined us to talk about voice starring in, “#Matter,” Shondaland Audio’s first scripted podcast series.

It begins when Gerald Hayes (Amin Joseph) witnesses his teenage son Niles’ (Nile Bullock) brutal beating by police officers, a split-second decision leads him to being barricaded in friend Jayce’s (Steve Harris) nearby restaurant with one of the officers, Sergeant Place (Haley Joel Osment). As the situation deteriorates and the press paints Niles as the offender, Gerald fights for justice for his son using the one tool at his disposal in that moment, social media.

Told through the lens of an investigative journalist, Kate Bell (Jennifer Christopher) takes us back to that fateful afternoon and its aftermath a year later through interviews, found surveillance footage and more.

#Matter is streaming now on iHeart, iTunes and wherever you get your favorite podcasts. New episodes drop on Wednesday’s.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 26, 2022.