Some big names were set to perform in Las Vegas before some unfortunate medical news sidelined plans.

Steve Martin and Martin Short were scheduled to perform a high-profile showroom gig at the Wynn Las Vegas this weekend. However, Martin revealed the duo had to cancel due to some crewmembers testing positive for COVID-19.

Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short at the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Al Seib/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

“Dear fans and enemies,” the comedian posted to X, formerly Twitter. “Unfortunately, our sold-out shows at the Wynn in Las Vegas this Friday and Saturday has to be postponed because of rampant COVID in our crew and one other essential guy.”

The show has been rescheduled to mid-December, according to Martin. He said fans’ tickets would be honored and jokingly wrote that a $9,000 “date-moving tax” would be tacked on.

COVID-19 has also affected another group of comedians.

Strikeforce 3, the trio of Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, were set to perform at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Sept. 23.

TV show hosts Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Jimmy Fallon speak onstage during the 63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on Sept.18, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

All that changed when Kimmel posted to X revealing he tested positive for COVID.

“Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend’s Strike Force Three show,” the late-night talk show host wrote. “I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick.”

“Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible.”