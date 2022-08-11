Steve Martin appears to be ready to call it a career.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Martin revealed he won’t be pursuing any new acting roles after he wraps up his Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.”

He stars on the show alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

“When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others,” Martin explained. “I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”

One would find the statement odd as the funnyman seemed to be at yet another career peak.

He recently earned two Emmy nominations for his work on the “Only Murders in the Building.” He is also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

“There’s a time in your career when people are dying to see you,” he revealed. “Now is the time in my career when I’m the one who’s got to show up.”

However, that doesn’t mean Martin, who is also a musician, won’t be doing any live shows orbehind-the-scenes gigs.

“Only Murders in the Building” also won’t be the last time we see the “Father of the Bride” actor on the small screen.

This week, Apple TV+ announced it is working on a documentary about Martin’s life and career.

“My wife keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re going to retire, and then you always come up with something,’” he explained. “I’m really not interested in retiring. I’m not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe.”