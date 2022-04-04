Doug Kolk was live in Hollywood with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler for his fourth annual Grammy Awards viewing party. The event helps raise awareness and funds to support Tyler’s non-profit organization, Janie’s Fund.

Janie’s Fund was created by Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect.

Visit the Janie’s Fund website for more information and ways to help out.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News at 7 on April 3, 2022.