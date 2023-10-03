Aerosmith announced they are now postponing all the remaining shows of their farewell tour until next year because of Steven Tyler’s vocal injury.

The band says the injury is “more serious than initially thought.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Aerosmith took to X, formerly Twitter, to alert fans of the update.

“(Tyler’s) doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care,” the update read. “He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

The singer’s injury has prompted the band to postpone the currently scheduled shows of their Peace Out tour until 2024.

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during night one of their “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour” on Sept. 2, 2023, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Aerosmith will announce the new dates as soon as they get more information.

Tyler himself penned a note to fans as well in the statement.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world,” he wrote. “I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

If you’re unable to attend the new dates, you’ll be eligible for a refund once the dates are announced. For those looking for a refund, they are advised to reach out to the point of purchase.

Just last month Aerosmith had to reschedule several shows due to Tyler’s medical issue.

Tyler suffered vocal cord damage during a show in Elmont, New York.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve,” the singer said in a statement at the time.

Visit the band’s website for details on the tour and the recently rescheduled shows.