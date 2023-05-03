Nothing beats great conversation over an even better meal.

Actors Steven Weber and Eric McCormack enjoy the experience so much, they’ve decided to make the experience into a podcast.

The pair have been friends since the Must-See TV days and now have taken those talents to their podcast dubbed “Eating Out.”

The show features big names like Bryan Cranston, Julie Bowen, Tony Shalhoub, and LeVar Burton.

“We’ve had some of our best, most fun conversations, around the table with a lot of chewing and a little bit of burping,” Weber explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

The concept actually started during the height of the pandemic.

“We would do it, sometimes 12 of us, online, we (would) do it on Zoom, make our own meals,” McCormack said.

“The conversation would flow and it was loose and funny,” Weber said finishing his friend’s thought.

From there the two decided to make it into a podcast featuring their famous friends.

“It’s less interview and more… ‘inter-Chew,'” the “Will & Grace” star joked.

The podcast is produced by McCormack’s former costar Sean Hayes’ production company Hazy Mills. The actor hosts a podcast himself alongside Jason Bateman and Will Arnett.

Hayes has a big show on Broadway called “Good Night, Oscar,” and McCormack will be joining him just feet away.

He’ll be taking the stage in Jason Alexander’s “The Cottage, ” which will be running from July through October.

“I am steps away from Sean’s theater, we’re both on 44th Street. So, see Will and Jack in separate shows,” McCormack laughed.

As for Weber’s upcoming projects, they’re a little more domestic.

“I called the L.A. Department of Water and Power and I’m getting a new I’m getting a new trash receptacle,” he cheekily said.

The “Eating Out” podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts.