SoCal Swifties, are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour stops at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium this week for a record-breaking six nights. The 12-time Grammy winner will hit the stage on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9.

Fans melted down Ticketmaster when tickets first went on sale last November, but there are some available on resell websites like Stubhub and Vivid Seats.

For those still hoping to snag a ticket, it will cost you- depending on the night you attend.

Aug. 3:

If you’re hoping to catch Swift on her first night at SoFi, the closest seats will run you between $3,400 to $6,545 per ticket.

Section 100, right off the floor and into the seats, ranges between $1,800 to $51,194. Section 200, which is a level above, has tickets between $1,310 to $3,008.

Section 300 has seats between $1,071 to $3,346. In Section 400 we saw tickets between $1,070 to $18,430.

In the highest tier, which is Section 500, you can find tickets between $700 to just over $1,000.

For those looking to save their money, Section 500 is where you should start your search.

Aug. 4:

Night 2 has more front-row seats available. Those seats range between $4,100 to a whopping $64,388. Sections behind the first two blocks run between $2,674 to about $5,000.

Seats in Section 100, right off the floor, range between $1,100 to $4,135. A level up to Section 200 ranges between $855 to just under $3,000. This seems to be the best deal so far on this day.

For Section 300 we saw tickets as low as $770 and as high as $2,005. Section 400 has seats as low as $855 and as high as $1,600.

The highest level, Section 500, has seats from $705 to $2,632.

Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her “Eras Tour” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Aug. 5:

The third night is a bit cheaper than the first two.

The first section closest to the stage has tickets ranging between $3,337 to $10,564. Further sections on the floor are between $2,138 to $25, 650.

Section 100 is running a bit more than the previous night. We saw tickets between $1,400 to $12,825. Section 200 has tickets as low as $1,005 and as high as $3,029. A level above in Section 300 you can get seats between $1,026 to $4, 275. Section 400 can cost you up to $2,080 but we found tickets as low as $1,1160.

Section 500 has tickets between $769 to $1,250, which seems to be the best deal for a Saturday night concert.

Aug. 7:

Monday night’s show has seats in the first section for as low as $1,669 and as high as $7,500. Further sections back have seats available between $1,543 and $9,000.

Section 100 we found seats as low as $1,000 and as high as $3,400. Section 200 is pretty on par with the earlier show dates, with seats running between $1,011 to $2,100.

Section 300 has seats actually under $1,000! We saw seats going for as low as $890 and as high as $4,475. This seems like the best deal for your money.

In Section 400 we spotted seats between $848 to $2,394. As for the highest section, we found seats between $710 to upwards of $1,600.

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (George Walker IV/Associated Press)

Aug. 8:

The closest seats for Swift’s fifth night are a little more than Monday’s. The lowest seats in the front section started at $1,923. The highest available are over $21,000. Further sections back range between $2,642 to $9,500.

We found tickets as low as $1,026 in Section 100 and as high as $12,825 for a pair of tickets. Section 200 has seats between $1,100 and $2,500. In Section 300 we saw prices a little lower at $854, which seems to be the best deal. We also saw seats up to $4,702.

Section 400 was a little more this night as well. The cheapest seats we could find were $940. The highest pair of seats we could find ran over $2,600 per ticket.

The lowest tickets we found were $689 in Section 500. The rest in the area range between that and close to $1,600.



Aug. 9:

For the “Bad Blood” singer’s final concert of the U.S. leg of her tour, tickets are a bit lower for the front section.

The lowest price we saw for the front section started at $2,780. Further back prices ranged between $2,800 and a little over $7,000.

Section 100 had seats as low as a little under $1,300 and as high as $4,451. Section 200 is more compared to Tuesday night’s show with the cheapest ticket selling for around $1,400 and the highest being over $4,100.

Section 300 has seats between $1,089 and about $2,775. Section 400 has seats as low as $781, which is lower than Tuesday night’s show and quite the deal for closing night. We saw prices in that section going as high as $4, 275.

Finally, for the highest level, we saw tickets between $770 to a ridiculous amount of $76, 949.

Resell ticket prices are sure to change as you scan the sites closer to the day of the concert you’re hoping to attend.

The scheduled show times for all shows are at 6:30 p.m. Stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m.