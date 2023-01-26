Nielsen’s year-end rankings are in and they’ve put Season 4 of Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” in the front of the pack as the most streamed show of 2022.

The season dropped this past summer and pulled in more than 52 billion minutes of viewing time over the rest of the year.

That’s the most significant figure since “The Office” racked up 57 billion minutes of viewing during the pandemic lockdown of 2020 when it was still streaming on Netflix.

Older shows still tend to draw in views as well on the streamers.

Coming in second place was “NCIS,” the CBS crime drama. The 365 episodes are on Netflix and garnered 38.1 billion minutes viewed, Variety reported.