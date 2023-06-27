HOLLYWOOD (NEXSTAR) — On Monday, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, announced the winners of its 15th annual Dorian TV Awards — with the heartwarming “Abbott Elementary” and the cold-hearted “Succession” taking its big Best TV Comedy and Drama awards, respectively.

But the organization’s 480+ critics/journalists’ votes cast a wide net, honoring some of TV’s biggest hit shows and actors, in addition to some lesser known projects that perhaps deserve a little more love.

Bridget Everett attends “Somebody Somewhere” finale screening at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2022 in Hollywood. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for HBO Max)

That includes HBO’s comedic drama “Somebody Somewhere,” which earned “Best Unsung Show,” while star Bridgett Everett received the award for best performance in a comedy. The Kansas-set series wrapped its second season in May and has been renewed for a third, according to HBO.

Something surprising you also might not see from another critics’ awards: Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose’s now iconic “Angela Bassett Did the Thing” viral rap received Best TV Musical Performance, further cementing itself in popular culture.

“The Umbrella Academy” star Elliot Page received GALECA’s LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer Award, which aims to honor those who “inspire empathy, truth and equity.” Page’s “Umbrella” character transitions during the show’s third season, which was the first to air after Page’s real-life coming out in 2020.

Here’s the full list of the 15th annual Dorian TV Awards winners:

BEST TV DRAMA

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Succession (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST TV COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

A League of Their Own (Amazon)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Amazon)

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Rye Lane (Hulu)

BEST UNSUNG SHOW

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Derry Girls (Netflix)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Los Espookys (HBO)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

BEST NON-ENGLISH SHOW

Elite (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Los Espookys (HBO)

Smiley (Netflix)

Young Royals (Netflix)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE — DRAMA

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE — DRAMA

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus (HBO)

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (HBO)

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE — COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)

Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE — COMEDY

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Kaala Bhairava & Rahul Sipligunj, “Naatu Naatu,” 95th Academy Awards (ABC)

Ariana DeBose, “Angela Bassett Did the Thing (Opening Number),” BAFTA Film Awards (Britbox)

Bridgett Everett, “Gloria,” Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Jane Krakowski, “Bells and Whistles,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Nick Offerman, “Long, Long Time,” The Last of Us (HBO)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)

Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder)

The Rehearsal (HBO)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

The Book of Queer (Discovery+)

Generation Drag (Discovery+)

Mama’s Boy (HBO)

Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder)

We’re Here (HBO)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

ZIWE (Showtime)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

South Park (Comedy Central)

The Simpsons (Fox)

BEST REALITY SHOW

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW

Andor (Disney+)

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon)

The White Lotus (HBO)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

Eurovision Song Contest (Peacock)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

WILDE WIT AWARD (Honors “a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse”)

Joel Kim Booster

Quinta Brunson

Lizzo

Wanda Sykes

Bowen Yang

GALECA TV Icon Award (Honors a “uniquely talented star we adore“)

Jennifer Coolidge

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer Award (“For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity“)

Elliot Page

Formed in 2009, GALECA consists of hundreds of critics and journalists working across various media outlets in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom and more. The society says most of its members “count themselves as a member of the LGBTQ+ community,” though “demonstrably committed ally journalists” are also included.

In addition to highlighting extraordinary film and TV work, GALECA says one of its missions is “to remind the world — including bullies, bigots and at-risk LGBTQIA+ youth—that our communities, with their collective distinct history and perspective, often lead the way in heralding unique, powerful and exciting film and TV.”

Find out more about GALECA.