It’s been four decades since Sugar Ray Leonard took the boxing world by storm, but by looking at his Instagram– he’s still in great shape.

He revealed his fitness secrets to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

“Moderation is the key,” he explained. “I work out. Every year gets a little harder. I’ve always been a fighter, inside and outside the ring.”

The six-time championship boxer says fitness has become more mental and psychological these days.

Health, wellness, and giving back are close to the Olympic gold medalist’s heart. The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation funds research and care for children living with diabetes amongst other things.

The motivational speaker returns as the ambassador for the annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk. He’ll be joined by Brooke Burke and Amanda Kloots.

Last year, the friendship walk raised $2.6 million for public education, children with special needs, and college scholarships. Overall, the walk has raised $18 million.

“It’s all about the community, it’s all about the kids,” he said. “Come, please. To the women- come please, I’ll give you a big hug. To the guys- come. I’ll hit you in the belly. Not too hard.”

Those interested in participating in the Skechers walk can sign up here.

KTLA is the unofficial media sponsor of Skechers’ 14th annual Pier to Pier Friendship Walk. It kicks off at Manhattan Beach Pier on Oct. 30. Participants will walk from there to Hermosa Beach and back.