If you’re hoping to shake off updates about Traylor, think again.

The NFL and NBC are leaning into the romance rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift is rumored to be attending this Sunday night’s game between the Chiefs and New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The pop star is subtly featured in a promo video posted to X, formerly Twitter, from the official Sunday Night Football account.

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago Bears with Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, at lower left, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The post reads: “Taylor Made for Sunday Night” and the video contains clips of both teams as Swift’s song “Welcome to New York” plays in the background.

NBC is the host station for SNF.

The song is from Swift’s album “1989.” Swifties will note that “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is set to be released on Oct.27. She announced at the end of her Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium in August.

Swift seems to be getting cozy with the NFL, as she seems to be getting closer to Kelce.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals Aug. 19, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

For weeks the pair have been rumored to be hanging out. They made their first public outing last Sunday when Swift was spotted in Kelce’s box suite alongside his mom at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs hosted the Chicago Bears.

Her appearance did boost ratings for Fox last week and Deadline reports NBC is hoping for the same this Sunday.

The game received 24.3 million viewers and was the most-watched telecast of the week on any network, according to Fox Sports PR.

The Jets host the Chiefs on Sunday at 5:20 p.m. on NBC.