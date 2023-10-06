LOS ANGELES – P!nk’s spectacular Summer Carnival Tour rolled through Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

The five-hour-long celebration of women in rock included a surprise appearance from Alanis Morissette, who joined P!nk for a performance of her 1995 smash hit “You Oughta Know.”

The crowd erupted when the Canadian singer, songwriter and actress stepped onto the stage during the song’s first chorus.

Alanis Morissette with Pink at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 5, 2023. (Viewer photo)

Later in the concert, P!nk was joined by opening act Pat Benatar and her musical partner and spouse, Neil Giraldo, for a rendition of Benatar’s 1979 hit “Heartbreaker.”

P!nk’s high-energy (and high-flying) set included a seemingly endless parade of hits including “F**kin’ Perfect,” “Get the Party Started,” “What About Us” and “Raise Your Glass,” along with the dazzling choreography and aerial acrobatics which have become a hallmark of P!nk’s live performances.