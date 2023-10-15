Iconic actress Suzanne Somers has died of cancer just one day shy of her 77th birthday, her publicist confirmed to Page Six.

Somers, known for her roles in the sitcoms “Three’s Company” and “Step by Step,” had been battling breast cancer for over 23 years. She was diagnosed a second time in July following her first diagnosis in 2000, according to People Magazine.

According to her publicist, she passed away peacefully at her home early Sunday morning surrounded by her husband and other immediate family members.

People reported on Somers’ 77th birthday plans on Sunday morning, saying that she was planning on spending the day with her “nearest and dearest” family, including her six grandchildren.

In addition to her successful career as an actress, Somers was also an author, businesswoman and health spokesperson.