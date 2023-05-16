Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour may have started just a couple of months ago, but economists predict she’ll have the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Experts have crunched the numbers factoring in her 52-night, 20-city tour.

When all is said and done, Forbes reports the “Anti-Hero” singer could net anywhere between $500 million and $1.5 billion.

About two and a half million tickets were sold on the first day of pre-sale tickets alone, with at least some Swifties paying as much as $42,000 on the resale market, the Daily Mail reported.

When it comes to getting dressed for the concert, fans are paying big money for themed costumes made through Etsy, which is costing them around $200.

The hotel industry is also feeling the impacts of what’s being called “Swiftonomics.” Some superfans have reportedly spent $1,100 a night for a hotel stay.