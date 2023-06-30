“Do I have regrets? Hell yeah, I have regrets,” Sylvester Stallone says in the opening of the teaser trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary “Sly.”

The camera then pans to the iconic Rocky statue in Philadelphia, the film that skyrocketed the action star’s career.

“What is healthier? To live under the illusion that you could’ve been great or actually have an opportunity to be great and then you blow it and you realize you’re a failure?” the actor asks.

Stallone then compares his life to a speeding train “That’s what your life is, whipping by. It’s gone.” A video montage then takes viewers through Stallone’s nearly 50-year career.

“Filmmaking, it comes at a great price. There’s no time for anything else,” the “Tulsa King” actor explains as the camera pans to him embracing his three daughters.

The upcoming documentary will give fans an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor, writer, director and producer’s life. It’s directed by Thom Zimny and produced by Sean Stuart.

The 51-second teaser debuted on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Friday morning and amassed 12,000 views within two hours.

“Nothing inspires you than taking your history, balling it up *swish*,” as he mimicked shooting a basketball.



The documentary is set to drop on the streamer sometime in November. No exact date has been revealed.