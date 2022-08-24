After 25 years of marriage, Jennifer Flavin has filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone.

Flavin filed the paperwork in Palm Beach County, Florida on Aug. 19. This all came about five days before Stallone sparked rumors by covering up his tattoo of Flavin’s face with that of his late-dog Butkus.

The bull mastiff died in 1981.

TMZ reports Flavin wants exclusive domain over their house in Palm Beach while divorce proceedings are underway.

According to court documents, Flavin believes Stallone is hiding assets.

“Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the documents read. “Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings.”

Back in May, the “Creed” star penned a sweet post onto Instagram celebrating the now-estranged couple’s milestone anniversary.

“Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife,” the Hidden Hills resident wrote to Flavin. “There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!”

The couple have been married since 1997 and have three daughters: Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

Closer was the first to report the split.