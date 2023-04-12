SZA fans who missed out on her popular SOS Tour are now in luck.

Just a few weeks removed from playing the Kia Forum in Inglewood, the “Kill Bill” singer announced a stretch of new tour dates through North America later this year, including a European run in June.

SZA returns to L.A. for two nights, Oct. 22 and 23, but this time at Crypto.com Arena. Doors open at 7 p.m. Showtime is set for 8 p.m.

The European leg of the tour kicks off June 1 in Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome and then will make stops in Paris, Berlin, London and more before wrapping up in Dublin at 3Arena on June 21.

British singer-songwriter Raye will be joining the songstress in Europe.

The tour returns to North America on Sept. 20 in Miami at Kaseya Center, making stops in Brooklyn, Houston, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Phoenix at Footprint Center on Oct. 29.

Tickets go on sale for the new L.A. tour dates on April 14 at noon on Ticketmaster.