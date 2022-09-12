Tahj Mowry is teaching Kevin Hart how to relax in the new Netflix film, “Me Time.”

“My character, Kabir takes him under his wing and teaches him how to relax… [and teaches him] how to enjoy that ‘Me Time.'”

Mowry also talked about what it was like to work with people he looks up to in the entertainment business, “There was never a dull moment on set, and during takes you never know what Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, or Regina Hall are going to say, you just have to be on your toes the entire time.”

“Me Time” is available to stream on Netflix and the original “Smart Guy” series is streaming on Disney+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 12, 2022.