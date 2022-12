Tamala Jones joined us to talk about her new movie “The Holiday Stocking.” She spoke about how they shot the movie in the heat of summer in Utah and it was over 100 degrees. She also discussed her character Marlow, who is very hard and spicy, which was fun to play.

“The Holiday Stocking” premieres this Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 1, 2022.