These two friends Tanya Rad, who is the co-host of KIIS FM’s “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” and Raquelle Stevens, who is a producer and host who can be seen in Selena Gomez’s documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” have come together to write their book about a positive outlook on life.

It took two long years for the duo’s “The Sunshine Mind” to be published and Gomez wrote the forward seen in their book. The book touches on many aspects of life such as looking at the positive things, what’s meant to be will be and different stories that you can find that are relatable to your own life.

You can pre-order “The Sunshine Mind” now at TheSunshineMind.com and it will be available wherever books are sold beginning Jan. 31.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 27, 2023.