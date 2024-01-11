Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson plays the iconic role of Shug Avery in the film adaptation of the musical version of “The Color Purple.”

Before the film, Henson was approached about doing the production on Broadway, but she “ran” away from it.

“I studied musical theater in college and I know what it takes to sing at that capacity. Eight shows a week, I just knew that my voice wouldn’t keep up. So I ran. I was scared,” she explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

“But the great thing about destiny is what belongs to you will find you, what is yours is yours can’t no man take it away from you. Because clearly, Shug came back and got me and I tried to run again. But Blitz (Bazawule), our director really talked me into it and he had such a belief in me. I just wanted to make him proud.”

The “Hidden Figures” actress said from there, she worked hard to get her voice in shape for the role and trained with singer and vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, for months.



Once the pair started working together, Henson picked up everything back up.

“I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I remember this. Yeah, I can sing. I do remember this,'” she explained. “It’s just that I became a mother in college and so when it was time for me to graduate, the music industry just seemed a little daunting to me. They’re not unionized and I have a kid now and how does that look when I go on tour? So I think I made the better choice for me and my family.”

For the accomplished actress, singing is more intimate than reading lines.

“Corey Hawkins, who’s another incredible artist and actor in our film, (who plays Harpo) and during the press tour, he said, ‘You sing a song when you run out of words to say,’ and that’s what’s so beautiful about this film,” Henson said.

Henson is joined in the film by singers like Fantasia, Tamela Mann and Brooks. At one point she even questioned her place in the cast, but their support lifted her up.

“The movie is a great representation of sisterhood, but we also formulated our own sisterhood,” she gushed. “So whenever I second guessed my singing, the girls rallied around me and was like, ‘But you’re doing good. Just keep going.’ So it was just such a beautiful, beautiful experience with this cast. I mean, it’s very rare. I’ve been blessed in my career to have worked with some incredible people. But like these moments, like I think the last time I had a moment like this, it was like ‘Hidden Figures.'”

“I’m a girl’s girl. I love a good girl circle. I love when the girls hang out. Me and my girls go on vacations together. I call them my “Sisters of the Yam” because they fill me up.”

That support drove Henson to push herself, especially during those high-energy dance sequences.

Producer Oprah Winfrey noticed Henson had climbed up on a table for a major dance scene 88 times.

“I did have to ice my knobby knees and that’s the part you didn’t see,” she laughed. “Danielle threw her back out in that scene where she was being attacked.”



She gave kudos to the many dancers in the film who danced from sunset to sunrise as well as choreographer, Fatima Robinson.

“They helped make that movie soar,” she said. “So I owe it all to them. They really elevated that film.”

Over the past few years, Henson has been very outspoken about the pay disparities in Hollywood and poor treatment on sets.

That wasn’t the case for this film, in which she praised Winfrey.

“She called me actually, I didn’t even have to call her. She called and was like, ‘Is everything okay? Let me know if you need anything.’ And I said, ‘Well, since you asked,’ you know, you get scared. I don’t want to seem like I’m not happy, but we kind of need these things,” Henson explained. “She (said) ‘Say less’ took care of it the next day.”

The “Empire” star then used that as an example as to why diversity is important.

“That’s why having women in decision-making positions helps because sometimes people miss it. You need someone to stand up for you and I totally felt seen and heard. Thank you Oprah Winfrey. I love you. She’s an incredible producer.”

“The Color Purple” is in theaters now.