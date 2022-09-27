Taye Diggs can do it all. He can act, sing, dance and even go viral on TikTok.

The “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” heartthrob has flourished on the social media platform. He’s garnered 1.4 million followers and 11 million likes.

When it comes to Diggs’ 12-year-old son, Walker, it’s a different story.

“He 100% embraces the embarrassment and how stupid I am, but he puts up with me, and I’m grateful for that,” Diggs laughed.

While his son is hitting those teenage years, Diggs revealed to KTLA’s Samantha Cortese that the sleep deprivation he experienced when his son was a baby didn’t go away until recently.

“I started to get anxiety, when he was younger, putting him to bed and not knowing what time he would wake up,” he explained. “Just life in general, it can be stressful, and a lot of us wake up after we’ve fallen asleep in the middle of the night and have issues falling back to sleep.”

Diggs has partnered with the prescription medication, Quviviq, for helping him in this space.

“I encourage people to speak to their doctors,” Diggs advised everyone before rushing to get the medicine.

Rest has definitely served Diggs well. He continues to gain praise for his role in the CW’s “All American.” He spilled some details on the show’s upcoming fifth season.

“The students are growing up, they’re going to college dealing with more adult situations and having to make more adult choices,” he revealed. “More of the same, but all good.”

Season 5 of “All American” premieres Oct. 5 on the CW at 8 p.m.