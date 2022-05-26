For L.A. Fleet Week, Taylor Hicks will perform the free American Idols Tribute to American Heroes concert with fellow American Idol winner Ruben Studdard at 4 p.m. Friday.

Hicks, whose theatrical roles include touring as Teen Angel in the Broadway musical Grease, will step into the rotating role of “Bailey Stone” in May We All: A new country musical on July 15 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville.

He has also appeared on “Law & Order: SVU” and hosted the INSP series “State Plate,” which won the Cynopsis TV Award for Best Reality Series (Travel) and is available now on Amazon Prime.

