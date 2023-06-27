Look what you made her do.

Get excited Swifties because Taylor Swift has added another show at SoFi Stadium, extending what was a five-night stay to now six nights.

The added date is now Aug. 7, which is two nights before the North American leg of her Eras Tour comes to an end at the stadium on Aug. 9.

News of this came in an email to those who registered with Verified Fan last year and signed up for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale, according to Variety. The new date can also be seen on her official tour page.

This new show surpasses the record Swift made back in November when she announced the original string of dates at the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Just days ago, the “Lavender Haze” singer announced the international leg of the tour. Eight additional shows for the European leg have also been announced with added dates in London, Paris, Stockholm, Zurich, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw and Venice.

“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,” Swift posted to Instagram announcing the dates. “I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!”

The Eras Tour stops at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Aug. 3,4,5,7,8 and 9. For tickets and information head here.