Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” has finally dropped and it’s already climbing up the iTunes charts.

Swift also gave fans a special treat on the re-released album.

She was joined once again by Compton native, Kendrick Lamar, to re-record their hit remix to “Bad Blood” on the deluxe edition of the album.

“Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the ‘Bad Blood’ remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life,” she wrote in a post to Instagram on Friday morning. “I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him.”

“Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line ‘you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!’ I smiled.”

The singer re-recorded her 2014 album to completely own her own music after her previous catalog was sold by music manager Scooter Braun.

Not only does it contain the 16 songs from the original album, but she added five more “From The Vault.” Those songs are: “Slut!,” “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends” and “Is It Over Now?”

Swift was grateful that Lamar was willing to be a part of her re-recording journey.

Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar

Instagram: Taylor Swift

“The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record ‘Bad Blood’ so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me,” she continued. “I’m overjoyed to say that the ‘Bad Blood Remix’ (featuring Kendrick Lamar) is available everywhere on the ‘1989 Deluxe Edition.'”

Fans seem to be very excited about the news as well because the song has already hit number one on iTunes. According to RapTV, it took less than an hour to hit the top spot.

During the “Wildest Dreams” singer’s tour stop at SoFi Stadium over the summer, she surprised fans with the news that “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” was on its way.