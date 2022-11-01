Swifties get ready.

Taylor Swift has released the dates for her highly anticipated world tour.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!” she tweeted.

Twitter: Taylor Swift

Special guests on specific stops include Paramore, beadbadoobee, Phoebe Bridges, girl in red, Muna, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, and Owenn.

There are 27 dates with the tour kicking off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona.

Twitter: Taylor Swift

Swift’s tour stops in Los Angeles on Aug. 4 and 5 at SoFi Stadium.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 18.

Taylor recently made history on the Billboard charts as the first artist ever to claim the entire Top 10 list of the Hot 100.

The first single off her “Midnights” album, titled “Anti-Hero,” debuted at No. 1.