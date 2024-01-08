Taylor Swift knows “All Too Well” about being the butt of many jokes.

However, she didn’t appear to shake off a joke made by host Jo Koy at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

During Sunday night’s show at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Koy poked fun at the attention Swift has received this NFL season for her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“As you know we came on after a football double-header,” he explained. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

“Sorry about that,” Koy quickly mumbled.

But the “Karma” singer didn’t seem too pleased by the jab.

When the camera panned to her, Swift sat stone-faced while sipping her Champagne.

The short moment quickly went viral with memes and gifs taking over social media.

“You don’t come back from this look. Ever,” Kelly Keegs posted to X, formerly Twitter.

“If looks could kill,” the Decider also posted to X.

One fan thought Koy could’ve worded his joke differently.

“If this host really wanted to make an NFL joke with Taylor he could’ve (made) it a little funny by just saying ‘(You know) what’s the difference between golden globes and NFL? Taylor Swift chose us tonight’ instead of what he said.”

KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin noted that the “Bejeweled” singer’s reaction “fueled the narrative” that the comedian basically had a bad night on stage.

“Consider this, what if Taylor had smiled or even laughed? If her single reaction had been different, would the narrative of Joe’s night have been different?,” Sam asked hypothetically.

It’s unclear if she was upset or just playing along for the camera.

After the show, the “Easter Sunday” star did respond to Swift’s reaction.

“Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute,” Koy told ET. “I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”