As Swifties gear up for the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” the singer has dropped a collection of merchandise exclusive to the album.

Swift’s 18-piece “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” Collection features sweatshirts, sweatpants, short sleeve t-shirts and long sleeve t-shirts.

Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version) Collection

Photo: TaylorSwift.com

For those looking to spruce up their outfits, the collection includes patches, a tote bag, a baseball hat, a keychain and sunglasses.

Instead of a cardigan to keep you warm, the collection has a woven blanket that runs for $74.89. She even has a set of coasters for that blank space on your coffee table. The set of four features Swift’s photo and costs $39.89.

Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version) Collection

Photo: TaylorSwift.com

An old-school toy is also featured in the collection. The “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” Viewfinder includes two photo discs with seven photos each and costs $19.89.

Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version) Collection

Photo: TaylorSwift.com

You’ll notice the 89 in the cost pays homage to the album, which is Swift’s birth year.

The album itself is set to drop on Oct. 27.

During the singer’s final show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this summer, she announced to fans she was re-recording the popular album.

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The news was so massive, it was even spread across the roof of the Inglewood home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

The 2014 album is the fourth project the “Shake It Off” singer has re-released in a move to own her music after her previous catalog was sold by music manager Scooter Braun.

According to the star’s website, the re-recorded version will feature 21 songs. This also includes five previously unreleased songs from the vault.