Hollywood is weighing in on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Friday’s ruling eliminates the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and handing states authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.

“Throughout history, women haven’t been trusted. Not to vote, or to decide who they marry, and now to make their own decisions about their bodies, Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. “But you can trust we will not let this stand, that we will be heard, and we will get the rights we deserve.”

In a lengthy post Twitter post, “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi voiced her concerns of the ruling possibly leading to a public health crisis.

“People will still get abortions. These procedures won’t stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned,” Lakshmi posted. “This will only prevent safe, legal abortions from taking place.”

“People who have the money, time, and resources will still find avenues for their procedures. But the most vulnerable of our community? What choices are those individuals, who are mostly BIPOC, left with?” the TV personality continued. “This is the catalyst for a public health crisis.”

Taylor Swift retweeted former First Lady Michelle Obama’s statement and provided a reaction of her own. “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies,” she penned. “Today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

“And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power!” Viola Davis posted on Instagram. “WE the people.”

Many big names called out the high court’s recent ruling on concealed weapons in comparison to Roe v. Wade.

“What a sad day for this country,” Bravo’s Andy Cohen posted. “Guns for everybody and no reproductive rights. Twisted. Twisted.”

“This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away Women’s rights of autonomy over their own bodies,” Patricia Arquette tweeted. “We weren’t being reactive, we saw it coming.”

Meanwhile, actor Nick Loeb who starred in the film “Roe vs. Wade” touted the court’s decision. He tweeted “#roevwade #overturned see the movie that did it!”

Former WWE wrestler turned Tennessee mayor, Glenn Jacobs also supported the ruling. “Roe v. Wade has been overturned!” he tweeted. “This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife #Victory“