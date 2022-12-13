Taylor Swift fans must have good karma as Ticketmaster is taking the singer’s lyrics to “Anti-Hero” seriously and admitting that they’re the problem.

The company has alerted some fans that they’ll get a second chance at getting tickets to her Eras Tour after a widely scrutinized fiasco over ticket sales on the site.

The company also apologized to fans for the initial difficulty of purchasing tickets last month.

Ticketmaster notified the fans on Dec. 12 via email per the request of Swift’s team. Those fans will receive their individual invite to submit their purchase request before Dec. 23, according to a post on the site.

Once fans submit their request, they’ll receive an email from Ticketmaster confirming the show date and amount of tickets. Once the request window closes, fans will get another email letting them know if their request is confirmed.

“If confirmed, your card will be charged and you’ll receive instructions on how to claim your tickets so they appear in your Ticketmaster account,” the site said. “All sales are final. Refunds and exchanges aren’t available, so avoid requesting tickets you don’t wish to purchase.”

If your request isn’t confirmed, that means the particular ticket price range requested is unavailable. However, don’t lose heart. The site said that they will do their “best to provide you with additional options to request tickets.”

The invitations will be staggered based on tour dates in different cities.

Back in November, fans of the “Bejeweled” singer crashed Ticketmaster attempting to get their tickets. Later, the site admitted it wasn’t prepared for the massive turnout.

The backlash even prompted plans of a Senate hearing.

Swift’s Eras Tour kicks off on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

She is set to play five shows in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9.