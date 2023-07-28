Taylor Swift fans shook it off a little too hard during the Eras Tour in Seattle last weekend.

A scientist found that Swifties actually generated some seismic activity during the show at Lumen Field.

Jackie Caplan-Auerbach is a geology professor at Western Washington University and measured the “Swift Quake” to equal a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her “Eras Tour” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

The activity is being compared to the 2011 “Beast Quake” caused by former Seattle Seahawks star Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch.

“The primary difference is the duration of shaking,” Caplan-Auerbach explained to CNN. “Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple seconds, but eventually it dies down. It’s much more random than a concert. For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.”

Caplan-Auerbach dubbed the recent activity as “Beast Quake: Taylor’s Version.”

The magnitude shows it’s a 0.3 difference, but she explained that the “shaking was twice as strong as ‘Beast quake.’ It absolutely doubled it.”

She took her findings to Twitter to display the data.

“I guess I should show the data. Swifties > Seahawks fans. (except data from the concert may not be caused by the fans–it may be the sound system, so not really a fair comparison),” she explained.

Twitter: Jackie Caplan-Auerbach

The geologist told CNN she compiled data from both July 22 and July 23’s shows and noticed they were “clearly the same pattern of signals.” “If I overlay them on top of each other, they’re nearly identical.”

The singer also acknowledge the raucous crowd.

Earlier this week she took to Instagram to thank the fans for “all the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs.”

Swift is headed to southern California soon.

She is set to perform at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium for six nights, Aug. 3-5 and Aug. 7-9.