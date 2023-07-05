Taylor Swift and the New York City Sanitation Department have some bad blood.

The “Blank Space” singer is facing over $3,000 in fines, for not properly disposing trash outside of her New York City apartment, according to the New York Post.

The outlet combed through city records, which showed Swift has racked up 32 tickets for not keeping the sidewalks in front of her Tribeca home clean.

According to the fines, the garbage included “piles of newspapers, bottles and cardboard; napkins and wrappers; and ‘scattered ashtray contents’ and a cigarette carton.”

Swift’s sanitation tickets are reportedly the highest of any buildings on the block.

Fans claim the singer is being targeted, but she’s been receiving the tickets for about five years now.

Swift first moved to the three-story townhouse in October 2017.