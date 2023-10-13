Taylor Swift isn’t just a great performer – she’s also an economic force unlikely any other seen before.

Swift earned an estimated $4.1 billion from her wildly successful ERA TOUR, according to an associate professor of management at Babson College in Massachusetts.

But the economic impact goes far beyond what Swift herself pocketed.

Software company QuestionPro surveyed 592 Swifties and, based on their responses, estimated that fans spent around $93 million per show on tickets, merchandise, travel, hotels, food and clothing.

This worked out to roughly $5.7 billion over the course of the U.S. tour – which appears to be the most lucrative concert tour ever.

“She’s an economic stimulus plan all on her own,” says KTLA consumer reporter David Lazarus.

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour,” Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

In August, Swift played six shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium which, according to California’s Center for Jobs and the Economy, brought in $320 million.

“This is an example of ‘trickle-down economics’ that really works,” says Lazarus. “She shows up and all the other ancillary businesses benefit. And on top of that, she makes good music.”

The concert film of the ERAS TOUR, compiled from several shows at SoFi Stadium, is expected to gross $100 million, or possibly more, in its opening weekend.