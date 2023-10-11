The Grove in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District will reportedly be shut down on Wednesday for the world premiere of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie.

According to TMZ, the film will be unveiled at the AMC theaters there.

About 2,200 fans will be invited to the private screening sometime this afternoon and they’ll have to get to The Gove in time for the showing that begins at 7 p.m.

Video from Sky 5 showed a massive red carpet that had been set up and there are also backdrops showing the Eras Tour poster.

Sky 5 above The Grove for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie premiere, which is set to take place on Oct. 11, 2023.

Security is expected to be tight with barricades set up in the area.

The Grove’s owner Rick Caruso told the entertainment site that he will be compensating all the small businesses that are losing profits because of the shutdown.

It’s unclear if Swift herself will at tonight’s premiere.

The Eras Tour movie hits theaters on Oct. 13.