It’s her, hi.

But, she’s not the problem.

Taylor Swift has been named Spotify’s Global Top Artist of 2023.

“‘Wildest Dreams’ come true,” the music streaming site posted to X, formerly Twitter. “Congratulations @taylorswift13 on Global Top Artist #SpotifyWrapped.”

The singer responded to the honor by posting to X, on Wednesday morning.

“Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you,” she wrote. “Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious?”

Due to this high honor, the “Bejeweled” singer offered up a treat for fans.



“So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put ‘You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)’ on streaming… so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now.”

Swift’s honor comes as Spotify rolled out its annual Spotify Wrapped feature, which highlights the music users listened to during the past year.

According to 2023 roundup, Swift was streamed over 26 billion times within this past year.

Spotify congratulated Swifties by saying this was a “long time coming.”



The singer beats out Bad Bunny who took home the title for three years in a row starting in 2020.

He’s in the number two slot in 2023, followed by The Weeknd in third, Drake in fourth, and regional Mexican musician Peso Pluma in fifth.

It’s not such bad news for Bad Bunny, however: his 2022 album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was Spotify’s most-streamed album for the second year in a row, raking in 4.5 billion global streams. In that category, Swift’s “Midnights” trails in second, with SZA’s “SOS” in third. All three albums were released last year.

The top five is rounded out with The Weeknd’s 2016 album “Starboy” and Karol G’s “Mañana Será Bonito,” the only 2023 release to reach the peak.

Miley Cyrus’ empowerment anthem “Flowers” is Spotify’s most-streamed song of the year with 1.6 million streams globally.

“Kill Bill” by SZA is the second most-streamed song of the year, while Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” BTS member Jung Kook featuring Latto’s “Seven,” and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” came in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the U.S., Swift’s dominance continued — she was the most streamed artist on the platform, followed by Drake and country star Morgan Wallen. Wallen’s “Last Night” was the most streamed song, and his full-length “One Thing at a Time” was the most streamed-album.

On Tuesday, Apple Music announced Wallen’s “Last Night” topped its global song chart in 2023. It has been a banner year for the song, which also stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks, tying Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” for the title of second-longest reign in the Hot 100’s 65-year history.