Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Taylor Swift isn’t afraid to admit she’s the problem, and the same goes for the merchandise from the Eras Tour.

The songstress is offering to replace some of the merchandise after some Swifties complained that the prints were fading after just one wash.

Swift’s website assured fans that it was normal for some of the merchandise to fade because of the merchandise’s “vintage look.” A care notice was also issued to inform fans on how to best take care of their merchandise.

“Due to the particular ink curing process used on certain Tour Collection products, after washing your merchandise you may see a faint fade on the product print. This slight fade is related to the product’s distressed, vintage look,” the statement on the website read. “Please also note it is important to follow product care instructions as listed on the product label when washing and drying your items, to best protect and maintain the product’s look and feel.”

However, for those who noticed a dramatic loss of pigment, Swift offered up an email contact to provide a replacement.

“If after washing your product you notice a dramatic loss of pigment or ink bleeding on your product, please contact taylorswift@umgstores.com so we can help address the concern, and provide a replacement if necessary under our Exchange Policy.”

The Eras Tour is currently underway after kicking off in March.

Swift’s set to perform at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9.