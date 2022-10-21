Just three hours after releasing her highly anticipated album “Midnights,” Taylor Swift dropped seven more songs for the “3 am Edition” of “Midnights.”

The additional songs begin at track 14, which is called “The Great War.”

Swift made the announcement via social media.

“Surprise! I think of ‘Midnights’ as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour,” she posted on Instagram. “However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them ‘3am tracks.'”

She went on to explain why she dropped the extra songs for her Swifties.

“Lately, I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with ‘From The Vault’ tracks. So it’s 3 a.m. and I’m giving them to you now.”

Instagram: Taylor Swift

“Midnights” is the “Folklore” singer’s 10th studio album and first original album in two years. During this year’s MTV Video Music Awards she announced that the new album was on its way.

She collaborated heavily with Jack Antonoff of the rock bands Bleachers and Fun.

“He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade,” she posted to social media upon the album’s release. “However, this is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators. We’d been toying with ideas and had written a few things we loved, but ‘Midnights’ actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama.”

Other major contributors, besides Antonoff, include Zoë Kravitz and Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn (under his pseudonym William Bowery). Swift’s song “Snow on the Beach” features Lana Del Rey.

“Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows,” Swift said. “Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights.”

Following the album’s release, Swift dropped the music video for the song “Anti-Hero.”

The album is currently out on all streaming platforms.