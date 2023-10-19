Taylor Swift’s concert movie sparked a major theater etiquette debate, but Swift herself has come out and approved of the Swifties’ moviegoing behavior to finally put an end to all the naysayers.

“What a truly mind blowing thing you’ve turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into,” she wrote in her caption on Instagram. “I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for.”

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour,” Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

In that same caption, the “Karma” singer announced the release of two versions of her hit song “Cruel Summer.” One is a live version of the song from her tour and the other, a remix by artist LP Giobbi, which is a sped-up EDM song.

“One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported ‘Cruel Summer’ SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it,” she continued.

“For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by LP Giobbi. Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!”

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is currently in theaters now.