Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour is coming to the big screen.

Fans can see the concert film, called “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” at movie theaters across North America.

The “Lavender Haze” singer made the big announcement on Thursday morning.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” Swift wrote.

The announcement came with a teaser video of a montage of Swift’s tour.

Fans can watch one of the summer’s hottest concerts in theaters starting on Oct. 13. Tickets are on sale now here.

AMC Theaters, Cinemark and Regal are the chains participating in the film’s release.

Of course, fans are already snatching them up.

“Wake up besties, a new queue just dropped,” one fan wrote.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, AMC Theaters, one of the chains hosting the film, has “shored up” the capacity of its ticket server to handle the massive turnout expected by Swifties.

Basically, they are looking to avoid the major meltdown Ticketmaster experienced when tickets initially went on sale for the tour last year.

AMC told the outlet that the film will be shown at least four times a day at every AMC location in the country on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Adult tickets are $19.89, a tribute to her album “1989,” and for kids, it’s $13.13, which is Swift’s favorite number, as her birthday is Dec. 13.